Actor Ravi Dubey tests positive for COVID-19





Television actor Ravi Dubey has been tested positive for Covid-19. The ‘Jamai Raja’ actor shared the news of his diagnosis on his Instagram handle. Ravi is under home quarantine and urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

The 37-year-old actor wrote, "Hi guys just got my report it’s positive would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any... I have isolated myself and am in care of my near and dear ones. "Stay safe ..stay positive (as in stay optimistic) god bless us all”.

His industry friend slike Adaa Khan, Pulkit Samrat, Asha Negi, Karan Patel and Karanvir Bohra wished him a speedy recovery while his wifey Sargun Mehta commented with two sad emojis.

Ravi and Sargun have been married for the past seven years and not yet embraced parenthood.