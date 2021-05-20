Actor Ravi Dubey tests negative for Covid-19





Television actor Ravi Dubey has been tested negative for Covid-19. 10 days ago, the ‘Jamai Raja’ actor informed that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Ravi Dubey posted a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote that the result of his test is negative. "ho gaye ji -ve," he captioned his photo.

His industry friends send good wishes to the actor. Actor Karan Patel commented on the post writing, "God bless you with a healthy and long life brother," while actress Keerti Kelkar wrote, "Superb."

Several fans wished Ravi Dubey good health and dropped heart and fire emojis on Ravi's post.

After recovering from the virus, the actor informed that his team is trying to reach out to film members who are out of job due to the pandemic so that they can provide them with ration and other things.

"I personally know a lot of tv and film members might be suffering right now because of no ongoing shoots and shows. As our team is trying our best to provide basic ration i am sure we can help our people too. Please dm NAME ADDRESS CONTACT NUMBER of yours and we shall try our best. And trust me no one will ever know your name and this shall be a top secret. You can dm us," the caption of the post read.

When the 37-year-old actor tested positive, he wrote, "Hi guys just got my report it’s positive would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any... I have isolated myself and am in care of my near and dear ones. "Stay safe ..stay positive (as in stay optimistic) god bless us all”.