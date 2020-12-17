Actor Pooja Gor announces split with boyfriend Raj Singh Arora





‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’ actor Pooja Gor announces separation from boyfriend Raj Singh Arora. After a long relationship, Pooja and Raj Singh have parted ways.

She wrote: “2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and the not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process. Hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it.

“Raj & I have decided to part ways. Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life. And I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends & that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this. And this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time.”

In 2019, report surfaced that Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora’s relationship are on the edge of breaking. However, back then, Pooja had rubbished the reports. Pooja and Raj were together since 2009. They worked together in channel V's V The Serial and BIG FM's music video Love Isn't Blind.