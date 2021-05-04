Actor Pia Bajpiee’s brother passes away due to Covid-19





Another actress lost her brother to Covid-19. After Nikki Tamboli, actor Pia Bajpiee lost her brother to Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

“My brother is no more…” Pia tweeted. The actress tweet came just few hours after she wrote about struggling to get bed and ventilator for her brother in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. "I need urgent help in district Farukhabad, Kayamganj block...UP... a bed with ventilator...my brother is dying ...any lead please help. Please Contact if you know anybody - 9415191852 Abhishek... we are already in mess," she had tweeted at around 6 am in the morning and after two hours, announced that her brother died of the virus. Here's what Pia Bajpiee tweeted:

Many netizens also tried to help Pia. Pia also reached out to BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Filmmaker Onir had tried to reach out to Pia to save her brother. Fans post condolence messages to her. “very very sorry to hear that, My condolences. Prayers," said Onir. Meanwhile, another netizen said, “Heartfelt condolences to your family Pia."