Actor Pearl V Puri granted bail in rape case





‘Naagin’ actor Pearl V Puri arrested on rape charges has been granted bail today. He has been charged with raping and molesting a minor around two years ago. Pearl was arrested by Vasai police.

The victim’s family has lodged the complaint against the actor and following which the actor has been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.



Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai, said in a statement, “The victim identified the accused recently, and after recording her statement, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we have taken him into custody for further investigation.”

However, Pearl’s industry friends and also producer Ekta Kapoor extended full support to Pearl. Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’Souza, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Ekta Kapoor,Rakhi Sawant, Ishita Dutta, Surbhi Jyoti, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez were among others who favoured Pearl.