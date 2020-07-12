Actor Parth Samthaan tests positive for Covid-19, self quarantined





'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Parth Samthaan has been tested positive for coronavirus and the actor informed about the same by tweeting. He goes in self quarantine as per doctor’s advice.

Parth took to social media to share about his Covid-19 diagnosis as he wrote, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for Covid 19. Although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care (sic)."

Hina Khan commented: "You will be fine, my friend... Godspeed! I am just a few buildings away."



Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show also tweeted about Parth's coronavirus diagnosis. She shared a statement issued by Balaji Telefilms and wrote: "All necessary precautions being taken, stardard operating procedures being followed. Health and safety comes first to us all at Balaji. Take care."



An excerpt from the statement read: "Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions, detailed in the guidelines. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets."

Here’s wishing Parth a speedy recovery!