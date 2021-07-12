Actor, mimicry artist Madhav Moghe dies of lung cancer





Popular actor and mimicry artist Madhav Moghe passed away on Sunday morning due to lung cancer. He was 68. He was not keeping well for a month.

He was admitted to Mumbai hospital last week and and was diagnosed with last stage of lung cancer.

His daughter Prachi told indianexpress.com, "He passed away today morning at his residence. He was diagnosed with last stage lung cancer. He was brought back home yesterday from hospital."

The actor made his acting debut with ‘Damini’ starring Rishi Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Sunny Deol, 1996 movie ‘Ghatak’ He also featured in the movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’.

Madhav Moghe also appeared in TV shows and performed stage shows.

He regularly featured on Sachin Pilgaonkar-hosted 1990 show Ek Do Teen, which featured parodies of Bollywood films Saudagar, Chupke Chupke and Gupt, among others.

May his soul rest in peace!