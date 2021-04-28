Actor Jimmy Shergill booked for Covid rules violations





Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill award winning director Eeshwar Nivaswere booked in Punjab for violating Covid protocols. They were booked along with 35 more were booked for breaking pandemic lockdown rules.

According to Ludhiana, Punjab police they were shooting for the web series 'Your Honor', a remake of an Israeli web show, in a private school. The shooting went till 8 pm, two hours after the curfew enforced. When police were informed, they found that 100 people were present at the location.

A case was registered against the cast and the crew on Tuesday night.

Nivas, along with two others, was arrested but later granted bail.

A case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.