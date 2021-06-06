Actor Jackky Bhagnani held for molesting a former model





Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani and eights others were booked in molestation charge. A songwriter and former model had lodged FIR against nine. Apart from Jackky, the FIR named Bollywood photographer Colston Julian, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anirban Das Blah who is the co-founder of talent management company Kwan.

Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurujyot Singh and Vishnu Wardhan Induri are also named in the FIR. A senior PI of the Bandra police station refused to share further details.

According to the FIR, the molestation took place in 2015.

According to the FIR, Jackky Bhagnani molested the victim in Bandra, the victim was harassed by Nikhil Kamat at a plush hotel in Santacruz. It also claimed that Sheel Gupta allegedly sexually harassed the victim in a building in Andheri in 2015 while claimed that photographer Colston Julian raped the complainant multiple times between 2014 and 2018.

“We are investigating the case. We will definitely question the accused soon. We have booked them all under sections 378 (N), 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a senior IPS office from the Mumbai Police.