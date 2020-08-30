Actor Himansh Kohli's family tests positive for COVID-19;





Actor Himansh Kohli’s family-his father, mother, and sister have been tested positive for COVID 19, whereas he has been tested negative.

The ‘Yaariyan’ actor has asked his fans to pray for his family.

Himansh posted the news on his Instagram account which read, "Since the last 2-3 days mom, Dad and my sister Disha were having symptoms of viral infection, including mild fever. Recently, we all got tested for Novel Coronavirus -- Mom, Dad, and Disha have tested positive with mild COVID 19 infection and I have tested negative. We are home quarantined, taking all precautions, and are thankful to the government authorities for all the help and advice. Hats off to all the people working hard to make sure we are all safe. I hope we come out of it and recover very soon. Need your love and prayers."

Himasha Kohli, who dated singer Neha Kakkar has been in Delhi with her family during coronavirus lockdown.

Many celebrities contracted the virus including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishawarya Rai Bachchan, singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Kiran Kumar, Genelia D’Souza Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh among others who recovered from Covid-19.