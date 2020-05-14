Actor Freddy Daruwala’s father tests coronavirus positive





Actor-model Freddy Daruwala’s father has tested positive for coronavirus. He is 67 years old.

Freddy confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, he said that his father is self-isolated at their bungalow, “My father had few flu symptoms, mild fever and body ache. He also could not taste the food. So, we informed our doctor, and after observing him for a few days, the doctor suggested that we get him tested for Covid-19. The test report came positive on Tuesday last week. But, because my father is asymptomatic, the doctor and the BMC suggested that we home quarantine him at our Jogeshwari bungalow. This way he is also comfortable and the hospital bed is given to someone with serious symptoms or someone who needs ventilation.”

He further added, “So, since we found out about my father’s positive results, we’re making sure that he is isolated and using only one room and one dedicated toilet to himself. His clothes, bed sheets and other used things are sanitised, washed and kept with utmost care. The rest of the family members are keeping a safe distance from him. But at the same time, we’re making sure he doesn’t feel lonely and left alone.”

Freddy Daruwala said that it is an ‘emotionally draining’ period for him. During his interview with Times Of India, he said, “Initially, when the test results had not come and we were in limbo, it was absolutely an emotionally draining situation for me. Not knowing what has happened to my father and the unawareness of what will happen if we find negative / positive results kept me very down and depressed.”

Freddy Daruwala starred in Hindi films like Holiday, Force 2, Commando 2 and Race 3.