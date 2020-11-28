Actor Divya Bhatnagar tests positive for Covid-19, now on ventilation





‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Divya Bhatnagar’s condition is serious. She has been tested positive for Covid-19 and the actress is now on ventilation. Her mother appealed to the production house of her TV show to help them financially. Divya Bhatnagar has been admitted to SRV Hospital, Goregaon.

The actor recently shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all.” She is seen lying down on her hospital bed with oxygen masks.

Her mother is by her side. She told ETimes in an interview, “Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID.”

Commenting on Divya's husband, the actress’s mother said that he has ditched her daughter. She was quoted saying, "Whatever anyone may tell you, the time has come to spill the truth. Her husband was a fraud. He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us. I am aghast that post marriage she has been living in a very small place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past."

Reportedly, Shashi-Sumeet Productions is ready to help Divya Bhatnagar financially.

Here’s wishing Divya Bhatnagar a speedy recovery!