Actor-director Tariq Shah passes away in Mumbai





Actor cum director Tariq Shah breathed his last in Mumbai. He passed away in a private hospital in Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife, actress Shoma Anand and daughter Sarah. Tariq Shah and Shoma Anand tied the knot in 1987.

For the last two years, Tariq had been suffering from kidney ailments and was on dialysis. He was admitted to the hospital. Tariq Shah’s last rites were performed at Mumbai's Yari Road on Saturday evening.

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared the news of Tariq Shah's demise on Twitter, “Sad News. Actor-director Tariq Shah of serial ‘Kadwa Sach’ and film ‘Janam Kundali’ fame expired today morning at a private hospital in Mumbai.”

Tariq Shah starred in movies like Bahaar Aane Tak, Gumnaam Hai Koi and Mumbai Central. He also directed TV soap Kadwa Sach and directed 1995 film Janam Kundli starring Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Reena Roy and Anupam Kher.