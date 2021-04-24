Actor-director Lalit Behl dies due to Covid-19, celebs pay tribute





Another Bollywood celebrity left for the heavenly world. Bollywood actor cum director Lalit Behl passed away due to Covid complications on Friday in New Delhi. He was 71.

His filmmaker son, Kanu Behl confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. Kanu said, “He passed away today. He had Covid-19 for the last one week, and it was complicated by his medical history. He had a history of heart ailments, so it got more complicated. He was admitted to Apollo hospital in Delhi.”

Soon after the news of Lalit’s demise, condolences messages started to pour in on social media. Actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted, “Shattered to read this. So many memories. He was warm and affectionate and wise. Learnt so much from him. Heartfelt condolences to the family, @KanuBehl.”

Actor Adil Hussain offered tribute, “Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss!” Adil wrote.

Nakuul Mehta took shared his thought, 'Extremely saddened to hear about Lalit Ji's passing away. Prolific writer, director, producer and actor. Deep condolences Navnindra ji & Kanu ????."

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava tweeted, "So saddened to hear of the death of #LalitBehl. He was such a fine actor and a really wonderful human being. Loved him in Titli and Mukti Bhawan. Had the honour of directing him in Made In Heaven. Such precious memories! Sir you will be sorely missed.

Lalit Behl was a theatre artist and formed a theatre group named Kapurthala in Punjab. He studied theatre and worked at Delhi’s National School of Drama and few more. He produced and directed many telefilms for Doordarshan like Tapish, Happy Birthday and Aatish. He also directed TV shows like Mahasangram, Afsane, Ved Vyas Ke Pote, Khanabadosh, Viji and Sada-e-Vadi. As an actor, he acted in several movies like Mukti Bhawan, Titli and Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya. Behl also featured in Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven.

Lalit Behl is survived by his son Kanu Behl and wife Navnindra Behl.

Our deepest condolence to the deceased family!