Actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv arrested in drug case





Veteran actor Dalip Tahil’s son and aspiring actor Dhruv Tahil was arrested by the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell, an official informed on Wednesday (May 5).

Dhruv’s name cropped up when Bandra Unit of the ANC had arrested drug peddler Muzammil A. R. Shaikh on April 20 and recovered 35 gms Mephedrone from him. During investigation, Dhruv’s WhatsApp chats with a drug peddler surfaced and it was found that the Dalip’s son had several times made demands for narcotics drugs.

During probe, it was found that Dhruv was associated with Shaikh since 2019.

Besides for procuring drugs, Dhruv had also deposited money in Shaikh's account with the Bank of India through his Yes Bank account six times.

An ANC team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade was conducting further probe, the official added.

Lately, Dalip had introduced his son on Instagram. Sharing a picture of him, he had written, "My son Dhruv aspiring Actor."

Confirming the same to ETimes, DCP Datta Nalawade, ANC, said, 'He has been arrested under the NDPS act and is presently been kept at Bandra crime branch. He will be produced in court tomorrow.' When the senior actor was asked to comment on his son's involvement in the drug case, he said, 'I don't want to comment at the moment.'

Further investigation is underway.