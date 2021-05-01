Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19, Bollywood mourns





Noted television and film actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal succumbed to death. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 few days ago and passed away due to Covid complications. He was 52.

The returned army officer turned actor has been part of several TV shows and movies.

Several Bollywood celebrities mourned the demise of the versatile actor.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed his grief, “Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.”

Actress Kishwer Merchat commented, “Really sad , prayers and Strength to the family.” Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “He passed away this morning at 6:55 am, such a beautiful soul ! Really sad may his soul RIP.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh posted, “Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you.”

Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani called him a man of dignity.

'A man who lent dignity to everything he did, #BikramjeetKanwarpal carried the Fauji stamp. Jai Hind, Sir,' he said.

Actor Siddhant Kapoor shared a photograph of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal and wrote, 'I'm so sorry major! Will have dinner with you on the other side some day! Love you may your beautiful soul RIP thank you for serving the nation, lost a friend and a co-star,' he wrote.

Rohit Bose Roy remembered Bikramjeet for his jovial nature.

'And we lose another one... The happiest, most gentlemanly, always positive and smiling Major Bikramjeet... RIP,' he said.

Actor Bidita Bag also expressed her condolence, 'As an army officer he religiously served India. He was a disciplined man in his previous post as also in his current thespianic art. He was lively, vibrant, full of energy. My grief goes boundless that I would ever never get him as an inspiring co-actor. RIP #BikramjeetKanwarpal,' she said.

Born in Solan Himachal Pradesh to Indian Army officer, Dwarka Nath Kanwarpal, Bikramjeet commissioned into the Indian Army in 1989. He retired from the army in 2002 as a Major and joined Bollywood in 2003 to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming an actor.

The actor starred in movies like Page 3, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, 2 States and The Ghazi Attack among others.

May his soul rest in peace!