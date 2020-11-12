Actor Asif Basra commits suicide in Himachal Pradesh





Bollywood actor Asif Basra committed suicide at a private guest house in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh. He was 53.

“Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note,” Vimukt Ranjan, SP Dharamshala, told indianexpresss.com.

Sachin Krishn, who directed Asif Basra in ‘Hostages Season 2’, told indianexpress.com, “I am stunned by the news. I don’t know the full facts. He was such a jovial person on sets. In fact, we used to envy his life because he would stay in the hills and come to Mumbai only to shoot. He was not only a fine actor but more importantly, a beautiful person. It feels like a personal loss.”

Sachin mentioned how he had tried contacting Asif several times since September after the show went live, but the late actor never responded. “I got in touch with every actor after Hostages season two, so I was trying to get in touch with him too. I would ask my associates to reach out to him, but there would be no response. I would think, ‘What’s wrong with him?’ and later thought maybe I offended him. In this industry, you feel maybe the actor wasn’t happy the way the graph of his character was shown. But now, I am shocked.”

As per report, Asif Basra was suffering from depression. He was living in with a foreign woman from the UK in a rented apartment in McLeodganj for the last 5 years. He hung himself with his dog belt.

Born in Maharashtra's Amravati in 1967, he moved to Mumbai in 1989 to make a mark in the acting world.

Asif Basra acted in movies like Black Friday, Parzania, Outsourced, Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kai Po Che, Krrish 3, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi and Hichki.

May his soul rest in peace!