Actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies at 79 due to Covid-19





Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonklar, who has been tested positive for coronavirus passed away on Tuesday morning in a hospital in Satara, Maharastra. She was 79.

The actress was undergoing treatment since September 17.

Her last rites will be performed at Satara. She is survived by her son. A PTI report quoted a senior doctor from the hospital as saying, “Her condition worsened on Monday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She breathed her last today morning.”

Celebrities mourns the death of Ashalata Wabgaonkar.

Actress Renuka Shahane tweeted in Marathi, “I am deeply saddened today. Covid has claimed the life of a very beautiful soul. She was an extremely caring, loving, sensitive and brilliant actress. She always used to bless me like her child. May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences.”

Former chief minister of Goa, Digamabar Kamat took to Twitter on Tuesday morning also offered his condolences. Kamat tweeted, “Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace.”

Expressing his grief, Ashok told Times of India, “We made out debut together in Marathi entertainment industry. She played a lead role and was also honoured with the best actress award in Maharashtra State Competition for her debut. We both took training under Fimmaker Gopinath Savkar. Savkar was our guru and Ashalata is like my god sister. So, I have lost my godsister today.”

BJP leader Narendra Saiwankar also wrote on Twitter, “Dangerius virus #Covid_19 has another toll. Deeply saddened by the demise of Goan artist #AshalataWabgaonkar. A huge loss to Marathi theater,cinema & Hindi Cinema as well. We all grew up watching her movies. May her soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti Folded hands #Ashalatawabgaonkar.”

Ashalata Wabgaonkar acted in over 100 Marathi movies, and also starred in several Marathi and Konkani plays. She made her Bollywood debut with Basu Chatterjee directorial movie Apne Paraye. Ashalata Wabgaonkar also seen in Hindi films like Woh Saat Din, Namak Halaal, Shaukeen, Ahista Ahista, Ankush, Coolie, Sadma and Ghayal.