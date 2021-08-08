Actor Anupam Thakur dies at 63 due to multiple organ failure





Veteran actor Anupam Thakur breathed his last on Saturday night. He was 63. ‘Mann Ki Pratigya 2' died due to multiple organ failure.

He was unwell for the past few years and was on dialysis.

Confirming the news, actor Manoj Joshi, tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit tweeted, “Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure. My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry.”

Journalist Anupam K Singh also took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Actor Anupam Shyam Ojha is no more. He breathed his last at the age of 64. He hailed from Pratapgarh. When he was facing a financial crunch last year, CM Yogi helped with the treatment. His passion to work was such that this year also he was acting in 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'. God bless. #AnupamShyam.”

Actor Yashpal Sharma told ANI that he rushed to the hospital after reading reports of Anupam Shyam passing away. "I got to know that he’s no more. So we rushed here & found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during shooting of his last film: Actor Yashpal Sharma on Anupam Shyam’s death," read the news agency tweet.

Actor Yashpal Sharma opened up on AnupamShyam'sdeath. I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here & found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar & used to take injections during shooting of his last film.

Actor Manoj Joshi, tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Rajan Shahi, producer of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, said in a statement, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Anupam Shyamji. May his family get all the strength to sail through these difficult times. I remember when we started with Pratigya season 2, he was extremely happy to work again and play his favourite character Sajjan Singh. He was always so lively and full of enthusiasm and will be remembered for his remarkable performances. May his soul rest in peace."

In 2020, when Anupam Thakur was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for dialysis, he received financial help from Cine And TV Artists Associated (CINTAA). Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also gave Rs 20 lakh assistance for the treatment of the actor. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also came forward for help.