Actor Anupam Shyam admitted in ICU, family seeks financial help





Television actor Anupam Shyam was admitted to the ICU in a hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated after dialysis on Monday night.

His younger brother Anurag told Spotboye,“He has been keeping unwell for the last six months now. He has an infection in his kidney due to which we had admitted him to Hinduja Hospital back then and got him treated for almost one and half month. That time his health got fine but he was suggested dialysis, from time to time. But he decided to go for ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. That didn’t help. He got breathless recently because of not doing dialysis. His chest was filled with water, so we again started his dialysis and he started getting relief.”

He added, “I was getting his dialysis done in a Malad hospital but yesterday after his dialysis he collapsed and they suggested we take him to some other hospital which has an ICU. So I got him admitted to this hospital but it is expensive and we don’t have money for the treatment. All of what he has earned has already been spent on his medication. We are really in need of money. I request you all to spread the word in his fraternity so that someone can come ahead and help us.”

A Twitter user S Ramachandran shared the news on the social networking website and tagged Aamir Khan and Sonu Sood for help. He wrote, “Actor Anupam Shyam is in the ICU. Requested help on a whatsapp group @aamir_khan @SonuSood.” He added in another tweet, “He is at the Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon.”

Anupam is known for playing negative role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the STAR Plus TV. He also acted in films like Dil Se, Zakhm, Dushman, Satya, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Slumdog Millionaire among more.