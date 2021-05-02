Actor-anchor Kanupriya dies due to Covid-19





Actor and television actor Kanupriya passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

Sister BK Shivani of Brahma Kumaris condoled the death of her sister by saying, “Om Shanti Angels … Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God … Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls. Kanupriya is a pure soul, caring, compassionate, selfless … always a giver. She lived for a higher purpose … to create a beautiful world … and we know that even though the costume will change … she will always be God’s angel, whose every life will be surrendered to His will and His task of creating The New Age. Let us all meditate and radiate gratitude and blessings to her … Thank You Beautiful Soul for being who you are and will always be (sic).”

Kanupriyaappeared in over 80 TV shows such as Bhanwar, Ananro, Kahi Aek Gaon, Kartavya, Meri Kahani, Tesu Ke Phool and, Tumhara Intezar Hai among others. she also hosted shows for Brahma Kumaris. She also established herself as a TV show host and filmmaker.

May her soul rest in peace!