Actor Ajaz Khan arrested in Mumbai over Facebook post





Actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested in Mumbai over hate comment during a Facebook live session. The case was registered in the Khar Police station against him under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505 (2) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities. Further probe is underway," a Mumbai police official said.

Ajaz Khan has been booked for using abusive language, defamation, and hate speech. In a video, Khan had used insulting language against the media, including Zee News, and blamed them for targeting Muslims over coronavirus and other problems in India.

Further investigation is underway.