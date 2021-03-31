Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by NCB after eight hours of questioning





On Tuesday, Ajaz Khan of ‘Bigg Boss 7’ fame was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Mumbai airport. Upon landing in Mumbai from Rajasthan, NCB took him for interrogation.

Ajaz’s name cropped up after NCB questioned one Shadab Batata, an alleged peddler arrested by the NCB earlier. After arresting Batata last week, the NCB had recovered MDMA worth Rs 2 crore from him. Raids were carried out in Lokhandwala, Versova and Mira Road as per their operation.

“We are questioning Khan. We are checking if he is linked to the syndicate,” the official said.

While speaking to media persons outside the NCB office in south Mumbai, he stated that he has not been detained by NCB but himself came to meet the officers.

“Neither was anything found from my home nor from the airport,” Mr Khan said today. When asked repeatedly about the drugs found at his residence, he said, “Nothing. Ask them where they got it…what they got was four sleeping pills. My wife had miscarried and was in depression. She was taking those pills.”

Earlier, A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan were also questioned by the NCB.