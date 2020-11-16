Abhishek Bachchan’s cute click with daughter Aaradhya wins heart





Aaradhya Bachchan turned 9 on November 16th and a candid picture of the birthday girl with her father Abhishek Bachchan is winning hearts. The little munchkin can be seen on her father’s lap. The picture was shared by Abhishek’s close friend and actor Sikander Kher.

Sikander Kher captioned the cute click, “Happy Birthday to this little lady #Aaradhya.”

No sooner the photo was shared, Bollywood shared comment. Actor Angad Bedi commented, “Happy birthday little gorgeous girl Aaradhya @bachchan @sikandarkher @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb beautiful pic”, while producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Happie bday lil aradhaya.”

Megastar and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan took his social media handle to share a collage of the little angels’ pictures from 1st to growing up to 9 years. He capured the various mood of Aarahdya and wrote, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love.”

Mother and former actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her darling daughter by sharing series of picture with Aaradhya, she captioned her post stating, "HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA. I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life. Love, Love LOVE YOU."