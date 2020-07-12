Abhishek Bachchan’s co-star Amit Sadh to get tested for COVID-19





After Abhishek Bachchan has been tested for coronavirus, scare of getting infected with the virus who were in close touch with him have increased. Lately, Abhishek Bachchan was busy with his show ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ and it became top priority for all who are associated with him for the last few days to get themselves tested. Abhishek’s co-star and Amita Sadh will now get tested for the virus.

Sharing the news, Amit tweeted, “HI All! Thanks all for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine, However, will get a precautionary Covid 19 test done today. . My thoughts and prayers with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery.”

It is assumed that Abhishek contracted the virus in the dubbing studio. He is currently undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital with his father Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. ”