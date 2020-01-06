Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Big Bull’ poster out, Bollywood shower praise





The first poster of Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘Big Bull’ is out. The film is based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta who committed many financial crimes.

Sharing the poster, Abhishek wrote: “The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India.” The poster showed an outline of Abhishek’s face with his finger on his lips. He sports a moustache and wears glasses and several rings on his fingers. The poster carried the tagline, “The man who sold dreams to India.”

‘Big Bull’ helmed by Kookie Gulati is produced by Ajay Devgn along with Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

Bollywood showered praise on ‘Big Bull’ poster:-

Riteish Deshmukh reacted on Big Bull's poster. he wrote, "Kadak!!!!!! Love the first look of #TheBigBull more power to my brothers- @juniorbachchan & @ajaydevgn - looking forward to the trailer- @kookievgulati congratulations my friend."

Zoya Akhtar commented "Nice", Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Look dekh ke already sold", Anil Kapoor posted face emoji, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "C'mon." Taapsee Pannu commented, "This is gonna be amazing AB!" Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda found the first look: "Aaaaahhhhhhhmazing."