Abhishek Bachchan wishes niece Navya Naveli Nanda on 22nd birthday





Shweta Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s adorable daughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned a year older today and Navya’s actor mamu Abhishek Bachchan wished Navya on her 2nd birthday in the most cutest way.

Sharing a photo with Navya, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much. #MyPartnerInKicks (sic)."

Navya'a mother Shweta also wished her daughter on social media. She shared a beautiful picture of Shweta standing alone and wore, "Happy Birthday Nablooz you light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you Cheezu! Love you crazy loads (sic)."

Navya is currently studying in New York with brother Agastya. They often visit their parents in Delhi and grandparents in Mumbai.

When Shweta was asked if Navya is interested in movies, she said, "I don't know what Navya's talent is. I feel, unless she's completely driven, passionate and talented, she has no business being here. Just because she's related to some famous people doesn't mean she has what it takes."

However, Shweta doesn't want her daughter to take up acting as her career as it is too risky. She said, "I see their faces when things don't work out... and I don't want yet another member of the family to be in the business."