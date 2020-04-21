Abhishek Bachchan desires to have two kids with wife Aishwarya Rai





Before Aaradhya was born, Abhishek Bachchan wanted to have two kids with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a throwback interview with the GQ magazine, when his wife, Aishwarya was pregnant, the actor expressed his wish of having two kids. He had also shared the idea behind it and had said, "I mean, I have me and my sister, so maybe that's where it comes from."

Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated 13 years of togetherness on April 20th and Abhishek shared his story of how his friendship with Ash culminated into true love and then marriage, "I was working with Aishwarya during the start of my career. Our first film together was Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and we were friends since then. Simultaneously, we signed another film together called Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship and in time, it evolved into something more than that."

Talking about the big proposal, Abhishek had revealed, "I proposed to Aishwarya after Umrao Jaan and then we got married. Now we are parents to a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya." Later, in an interview with Famously Filmfare, Aishwarya had opened up about the time when Abhishek had first proposed to her. She had said, “I remember. During the shoot of Jodha Akbar's song 'Khwaja Mere Khwaja', sitting as a bride, and I am like, omg this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre and Ashutosh is like you are engaged and I am like what.”