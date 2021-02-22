Abhishek Bachchan shares the first look of ‘Dasvi’





Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first look of his upcoming film, titled, ‘Dasvi’ co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav. The comedy film went on floors on Monday.

The 45- year-old actor shared the first look on his Instagram account and his character is named as Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

The poster features him in a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard where the marks of other subjects are given. "'Dasvi' shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture.

Abhishek also shared the first look of Yami Gautam. He wrote, "Meet JYOTI DESWAL". Actress Yami Gautam is playing the role of a Haryanvi girl. "This is the first time that I will be playing a Haryanvi character on screen. It is a completely different challenge for me," Yami told IANS.

‘Dasvi’s is helmed by debutante director Tushar Jalota and the script has been penned by Ritesh Shah of ‘Pink’ and ‘Batla House’ fame. "From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.