Abhishek Bachchan shares picture of late night stroll in hospital





Abhishek Bachchan is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Covid ward of Nanavati hospital and the actor lately shared picture of the late-night stroll in hospital.

Abhishek posted a photo of a deserted hospital corridor on Instagram with the caption: "Light at the end of the tunnel!" with hashtag "#latenightwalks." Abhishek's sister Shweta, responded to the post, "Soon". After AB's post, get well soon" messages poured in.

Earlier, the 44-year-old actor shared a photo of a mind-blowing sun-set from the hospital and wrote: "Always believe that the sun will shine through! Always." In the comments section, Shweta had written: "May the force be with you."

Abhishek also shared stunning view of an overcast sky earlier from hospital and said nothing:

Amitabh Bachchan is also undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.