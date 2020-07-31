Abhishek Bachchan shares picture of late night stroll in hospital

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Friday, 31st July 2020,03:07


Abhishek Bachchan is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Covid ward of Nanavati hospital and the actor lately shared picture of the late-night stroll in hospital.

Abhishek posted a photo of a deserted hospital corridor on Instagram with the caption: "Light at the end of the tunnel!" with hashtag "#latenightwalks." Abhishek's sister Shweta, responded to the post, "Soon". After AB's post, get well soon" messages poured in. 

Earlier, the 44-year-old actor shared a photo of a mind-blowing sun-set from the hospital and wrote: "Always believe that the sun will shine through! Always." In the comments section, Shweta had written: "May the force be with you."

Abhishek also shared stunning view of an overcast sky earlier from hospital and said nothing:

Amitabh Bachchan is also undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media