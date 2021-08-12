Abhishek Bachchan sells lavish apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45.75 crore





Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has sold off his plush Mumbai apartment for a whopping Rs 45.75 crore. The actor purchased the property in 2014 for Rs 41 crore.

The area spread across 7,527 sq ft, is located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli. The sale document was registered on August 10, 2021.

The apartment has four car parking and it was sold to a man named Anurag Goyal who paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.28 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya live in Bachchan’s bungalow Jalsa in Mumbai's suburbs.

Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar also owns sprawling apartments in the same building. It is not yet known what is the idea of the Jr Bachchan for selling off his lavish property situated at theMumbai's Oberoi 360 West in the upscale area of Worli.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput has purchased the 42nd and 43rd floors and the decoration is underway. Once it is complete, they would soon move into their new home. Currently, the couple is living in Mumbai's upscale Juhu in a beach-facing apartment.