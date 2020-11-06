Abhishek Bachchan kept fast for wife Aishwarya Rai on Karwa Chauth





Every year Aishwarya Rai Bachchan keeps fast for her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan on Karwa Chauth but this year it is exceptional. Not only Ash but Abhishek also kept fast for his wifey.

The ‘Guru’ actor made therevelation during a recent promotional interview for his upcoming Netflix drama, ‘Ludo’.

Abhishek said that it was a working Karwa Chauth for him and his wife Aishwarya and their celebration at night was a ‘nice quiet family affair’.

Talking to Koimoi, Abhishek said, “We were both busy working the whole day and then in the evening, the ladies do their pooja. In the night they wait for the chand (moon) and do the pooja and break the fast. It was just that – a nice quiet family affair.”

Abhishek’s ‘Ludo’ co-star Inayat Verma shared an interesting titbit. “Abhishek bhaiya ne mujhe bataya tha ki unhone fast rakha tha toh woh sargi karna bhul gaye the subah uthke. Toh unhone kuch bhi nahi khaya tha (Abhishek told me that when he kept a fast, he forgot to wake up in the morning for the sargi ritual. He ate nothing the entire day).”

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007 and are parents to a lovely daughter Aaradhya, born to the couple in 2011.