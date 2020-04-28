Abhishek Bachchan gives Rs 1 Lakh to Farah's daughter Anya's sketch





Abhishek Bachchan gets a big hug from his good pal and choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan as he gives Rs 1 lakh to Farah Khan’s daughter Anya’s sketch. For the unknown, Anya is raising money to feed the homeless and stray animals, amid the COVID-19 lockdown by selling her pencil sketch and one of the beautiful sketches of Anya is purchased by Abhishek Bachchan.

An overwhelmed Farah took to her Instagram page to thank the actor for his kind gesture.

Sharing two pictures, Farah wrote, "Who gives one lakh for a sketch? Only @bachchan. That straightaway doubles Anya's charity drive! Thank you my mad, big hearted crazy boy, big hug coming up which you will hate I know."

In the first picture, the filmmaker is seen hugging Abhishek tightly, while the second picture shows Anya holding a sketch of a puppy with a placard that reads, "Thank You."

Farah Khan has a superb talent in her house. In the time of crisis, her daughter Anya raises Rs 70, 000 by making sketches. Previously, the proud mother shared video of her daughter making awesome sketches. Anya garnered lots of praises for her talent.

She got many orders and raises around 70,000 to feed the stray animals and needy people. Sharing it, Farah wrote: “So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her.” Her comments section was full of appreciative feedback. Tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is also a close friend of Farah, dropped read heart emojis. Zoya Akhtar wrote: “What a rockstar!!!” Rhea Kapoor dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, while Shamita Shetty said “She s soo good !!!!” Tahira Kashyap too commented saying “Wow more power to her!” while Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna Pandey wrote “Waiting for mine”.

Fans also wrote in; one said: “Simply amazing! Such talents in your house ma’am! Power house for sure!!” while another said “Farah, no wonder they are your kids...talented & creative.”