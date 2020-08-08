Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing Covid-19 negative





Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has successfully defeated coronavirus and he is back home today. He has been under doctor supervision at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai for 29 days. By God’s grace and prayers of the well-wishers, he tested negative for Covid-19 and returned home.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of his son’s discharge on social media. He wrote on Twitter, “T 3620 – Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home .. GOD IS GREAT .. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS ..”

Earlier, Junior B had shared a photo of his ‘Care Board’ on Instagram where it is mentioned that he is healthy to be discharged.

“I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home,” Junior Bachchan posted on Instagram.

The actor expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and nurses of the Nanavati Hospital. “My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them, wrote Abhishek.

On July 11th, both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the virus. The father-son duo was admitted to the hospital. When further tests of the family members were carried on then it was found that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also Covid-19 positive. Initially, Ash and their daughter were quarantined at home but when the former developed breathing problem, she was rushed to hospital with her daughter. But after few days of stay, the mother-daughter duo was discharged from hospital and following their discharged, Big B also tested negative and he also got release from hospital. And today Abhishek Bachchan joins his family.