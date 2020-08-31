Abhishek Bachchan attends JP Dutta’s daughter engagement





Abhishek Bachchan, who recovered from coronavirus attended filmmaker JP Dutta and Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi Dutta. TV actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were in attendance too.also attended the ceremony.

Abhishek posed with the bride and groom. The 44-year-old actor looked handsome in an all-white kurta pyjama outfit with slick hairstyle, combed back look and donned a band. Nidhi was seen in a hot pink lehenga while Binoy wore a white kurta pyjama.

Actor Dipika Kakar and her actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim also attended the event. The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress looked stunning in a red gown while Shoaib looked dapper in black outfit.

Earlier on Friday, Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh had attended Nidhi’s mehendi function. Sara was seen in a looked stunning in a bright pink suit. She posed with her friend Nidhi and family.