Abhishek Bachchan as ‘Bob Biswas’ is unrecognisable





Abhishek Bachchan has undergone a complete makeover for his upcoming film, ‘Bob Biswas’. Few pictures of junior B from the set of the film was leaked and it showed Abhishek transformed into Bengali Babu with big specs, blue shirt and dark pants and donned a ‘Bob Biwas wig’.

Five pictures of Abhishek Bachchan as ‘Bob Biswas’ was leaked and he is almost unrecognisable. In one of the pictures, he is with Chitrangada Singh. She was seen in a blue saree with a red blouse, carrying a black bag and walking with Abhishek accompanied by a little boy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chitrangada had shared a picture of herself prepping for the shoot. “On set .. face paint on ! Yayy #bobbiswas #boundscript #cityofjoy #happytobebackatwork,” she wrote.

Bob Biswas is a by-product of 2012 thriller ‘Kahaani’. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production.

The film is helmed by debutante filmmaker Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film hit the floors on January 24, 2020 but due to coronavirus pandemic, the film was halted. Vidya Balan, who starred in ‘Kahaani’ is likely to play a cameo in the thriller.