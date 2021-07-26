Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya meet R Sarathkumar's family in Puducherry





As it is known to all, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are shooting for Mani Ratnam's upcoming period-drama, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and the couple's co-star and South actor-politician R Sarathkuma invited the Bachchan parivaar to his house.

Last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan met his family in Puducherry.

R Sarathkuma’s daughters Varalaxmi and Pooja Sarathkumar shares a bunch of pictures on her Instagram stories. While the first picture features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with Varalaxmi, the second picture features Aishwarya with Varalaxmi. The third photo showed a group picture of the Bachchan and the Sarathkumar families. The next showed Aish posing with R Sarathkuma’s two daughters, Varalaxmi and Pooja Sarathkumar.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar captioned the post,"Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night... none other than the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan," she wrote in the caption. She went on to heap praises on Aishwarya and Abhishek in her caption. "Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love," she wrote. "It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us... may god shower all his blessings on your family," she added.

The South actress ended her post by thanking his daddy for the memorable meeting. She wrote: "Thank you daddy for making this happen. I think Pooja Sarathkumar is still recovering from the shock!!! Hahah #fangirl."