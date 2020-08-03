Aayush Sharma wishes wife Arpita Khan Sharma on her birthday





Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma turned a year older and her husband Aayush Sharma wished his darling wife very adorably. He called Arpita ‘the strongest woman’.

Sharing string of lovey-dovey images with Arpita, Aayush wrote, His Instagram caption read, “Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday.” Writing ahead he also mentioned how Arpita had cheered for him, with her eyes filled with tears watching him perform. Thanking her for being patient when things didn’t fall in place as per plans; his lovely note for Arpita is truly endearing. His caption further reads, “From standing backstage while cheering my performance with tears in your eyes to standing by my side unconditionally when things were not shaping up as planned. From the subtle appreciation to the loud private criticism. You have really played an important part in shaping the man that I ’m today.”

Arpita and Aayush are proud parents of two kids, Ahil and Ayat.