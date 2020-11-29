‘Aashiqui’ actor Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke





Actor Rahul Roy of ‘Aashiqui’ fame suffered brain stroke while shooting in Kargil. He was immediately rushed to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

Rahul was shooting in Kargil for his film LAC - Live the Battle. It is believed that he suffered brain stroke due to extreme weather condition in Kargil. His brother Romeer Sen confirmed the news to Indian Express and said that he is out of danger and recovering well. The actor has been tested negative for Covid-19.

“He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke,” the family source told PTI. “He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take sometime,” they added.

Rahul Roy became an overnight star when his debut film ‘Aashiqui’ directed by Mahesh Bhatt became a blockbuster. He also won the first season of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Earlier this year in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor had opened up about being away from the limelight. “I walked away and that was my choice. Industry ka kuch lena dena nahi tha (The industry had nothing to do with it). Whether it is a privilege or whether it is a curse, I came into the industry not because I was seeking to be a star or an actor,” he said.

Rahul also admitted that the films that were offered to him did not excite him. “My growth as an actor had stagnated. You’re doing the same role again and again, and in that time, everybody’s perception is ki isko yehi karte raho (make him do the same thing). It was a combination of a lot of things,” he said.

Wishing the actor a speedy recovery!