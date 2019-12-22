Aaradhya’s powerful speech makes Grandpa Big B proud





At the annual day function, Aaradhya Bachchan delivered a powerful speech on woman empowerment which made her parents and grandparents very proud.

In her speech, Aaradhya said, "I am Kanya. I am the dream, the dream of the new age. We will awake, in the new world. A world where I will be safe. I will be loved, I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with an understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will come from the book of life, growing freely from the river of humanity.”

Aaradhya also delivered a beautiful dance performance with her classmates.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan looked very excited and shoot video of their loving daughter. Superstar Shahrukh Khan also shot Aaradhya’s performance. Amitabh Bachchan sitting next to Nita Ambani looked very proud as his granddaughter delivered a powerful speech.

He wrote, “the proudest moment and voice .. of the girl child .. of Aaradhya , my own .” He had also earlier written about Aaradhya’s performance, “".. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA .."