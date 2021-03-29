Aaradhya celebrates Holi, mom Aishwarya shares pic of Holika Dahan





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture of the intimate Holi celebration at her abode. She shared series of images, the first one is of the holika dahan, second Aaradhya standing in front of the holika dahan dressed in a blue dress and showing her hands to the camera. The third picture showed coloured hand of Aaradhya.

Sharing the photos, Aishwarya wrote, "Happiness, peace, good health and lots of love always Happy Holi."

Her fans commented, "Aishwarya where's ur face we miss ur beauty," wrote one. "We need to see your face not fire but anyways Happy Holi," wrote another. "Happy Holi Aradhya .. and to your mommy dearest too .. we now clearly know that u handle this account," wrote another.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a throwback holi celebration picture on Instagram, featuring Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. In the black-and-white image, little Abhishek Bachchan is seen sitting on Amitabh’s shoulder, all of them smeared in colours. “Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI,” the caption read.

Big B also shared a glimpse of the Holika dahan at his bungalow, Prateeksha, on his blog. “The Holika dahan has been done .. the tilak of Holi addressed to all the staff .. the colours on their forehead .. the ‘gujiya’ sweetmeat consumed and the Cricket has been won .. and the yawns address the face now,” he wrote.