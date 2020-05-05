Aaradhya Bachchan’s ‘Sweet' tribute to COVID-19 warriors





Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan pays tribute to the Covid-19 warriors with a beautiful sketch.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram page to share a picture drawn by her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya captioned her post, "My darling Aaradhya's Gratitude and Love." The picture is too cute to handle and it showed all the Covid-19 warriors from doctors to safaiwala with Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek’s picture saying them Thank you with joining hands.

Words like "Stay safe, stay home," and "Thank you," are written on the picture.

In her drawing, Aaradhya dons a pink outfit, while her mother Aishwarya is dressed in white. Abhishek is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans.

Netizens are highly impressed with Aaradhya’s drawing and left sweet comments . An Instagram user commented, "Thank you, aaradhyaaaa - what a sweet sweet picture!!" "Thank you to everyone who has been staying at home too! You're our heroes," read another comment.

Abhishek too shared the beautiful sketch by his daughter and captioned it with a heart and folding hands emoji.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too is impressed with his granddaughter’s thought. “Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “You feel .. you understand .. you express .. even if you are an 8-year-old .. . this by granddaughter Aaradhya.