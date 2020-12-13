Aanand L Rai to direct chess champ Vishwanathan Anand biopic





Chess champion Vishwanathan Anand will now be immortalized on silver screen. Director Anand L Rai will helm chess champion Vishwanathan Anand biopic. The biopic will be co-produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Sundial Entertainment.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on her Twitter account. “A biopic on chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned… The biopic – not titled yet – will be directed by Aanand L Rai… Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai],” he tweeted.

After Taran Adarsh announced the news, netizens suggested names who would be suitable for the role ofVishwanathan Anand

"@juniorbachchan shoud do it, he also looks like Vishy," commented a user suggesting Abhishek Bachchan's name to play the Chess grandmaster.

The makers are yet to make an official announce and the details of the star cast are under wraps.

On December 11, the five-time world champion celebrated his 51st birthday. "Thanks everyone for your wishes. Had a quiet day with my family. Of course it included a chocolate cake (made by Aruna and Akhil)," Anand tweeted from his official Twitter account on Friday.

Currently, Anand L Rai is busy filming ‘Atrangi Re’ starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.