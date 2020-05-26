Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao gifts Ira a beautiful saree on Eid





Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao has gifted a beautiful saree to Ira on Eid. It is a beautiful red and golden saree and Ira draped it very elegantly. She looked absolutely stunning. Ira paired her saree with silver jhumkas, a large bangle on one hand and a trendy watch on the other. She kept her make-up minimal.

Sharing the series of pictures of herself, Ira wrote, “Eid Mubarak. From me and my successfully-self-draped-sari to you!”

When a friend asked, “Is this the one Kiran aunty gave you? Gorgeous” and Ira replied, “It is! It’s really pretty. Though I realized I was wearing it ulta".

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan wished fans on Eid, the perfectionist simply wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak."