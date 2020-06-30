Aamir Khan’s staff tests positive for Covid-19, takes mother for test





Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s 7 staff member has been tested positive for coronavirus. The family members got tested and they all tested negative for the virus but his mother is yet to undergo test. Aamir Khan asked his fans to pray for his mother.

Sharing a note on Twitter, Aamir wrote, “This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”

He added, “I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir.”

Earlier, Boney Kapoor's staff members have been tested positive for Covid-19 but after treatment they have tested negative.