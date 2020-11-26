Aamir Khan’s son Azad turns nine, Ira shares pic from birthday party





Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s adorable son Azad Rao Khan turned nine and elder sister Ira Khan shared inside picture of Azad’s birthday celebration. The birthday boy is seen dressed in a casual, green T-shirt paired with black shorts. He donned a stylish white cap and is sporting neon green socks.

Ira shared three pictures from the birthday celebration. The first one has Ira posing with his little brother. The next photo showed Azad cutting two themed birthday cakes. The third photo showed Azad enjoying his drink. The birthday celebrations were held in Panchgani.

Ira Khan wished his darling brother on his birthday by sharing candid pictures of Azad on Instagram. She wrote, “You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better :) I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up!”