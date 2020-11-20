Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan quits acting





Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan, who made his acting debut with 2008 film ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’ directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan, has decided to leave Bollywood.

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is a close friend of the actor confirmed the news.

Akshay told Navbharat Times, "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. I and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West."

Akshay further shared, "See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema are very high."

However, Imran Khan’s father-in-law and his estranged wife’s Avantika Malik’s father Ranjev Malik said that his daughter wanted Imran to pursue acting as he was doing well. But it was Imran’s decision to give up acting. “Honestly, it’s Imran’s personal decision and it’s not my domain either. But yes, Imran was always inclined towards direction right from the days he went to a film school. Well, he’s working on it and will make it happen.”

It's been more than five years since the actor is out of action. His last outing was 2015 film ‘Katti Batti’ opposite Kangana Ranaut.