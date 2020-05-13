Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos dies of heart attack





Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant Amos Paul passed away on Tuesday following cardiac arrest. He was 60 and has been associated with Aamir Khan for the past 25 years. He was admitted to the Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last.

Aamir's ‘Lagaan’ co-star Karim Hajee informed that Amos collapsed in the morning and was immediately taken to the hospital by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao, and their team.

"Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker," Karim told PTI.

"He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him," he added.

Karim was very delighted as recently he turned grandfather.

Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

May his soul rest in peace!