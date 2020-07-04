Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira moves into her new home

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Saturday, 04th July 2020,09:07


Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has moved into her new house. Ira shared at home picture of her in which she is dressed in a night suit. The wall of her room is decked with poster of anime character Goku.

She is sitting in a wooden chair and Ira sitting on a wooden chair and writing something on paper. There is also a wooden shelf where lots of books are placed. And with a bottle of wine near her.

"Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse," she captioned a series of picture on Instagram.

Talking about her interest in direction, Ira had told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”


