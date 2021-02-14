Ira Khan gets gift from boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on V-day





Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who recently made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare celebrated Valentine’s day with her beau. Nupur made paper roses for her ladylove and Ira shared the lovely pictures of the paper rose on her Instagram story.

"He made them," she wrote while twirling the flowers in her hands. Nupur Shikhare can be seen in conversation with her. He wrote, "Stay home with me?"

Wishing Ira on Valentine’s Day, Nupur wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, my love," he wrote.

Ira shared few images with Nupur and admitted that they are in a relationship on the occasion of Promise Day on Thursday. For the first time, the star’s daughter has addressed Nupur as her beau.

Its an honour to make promises with and to you?," she captioned a cute click with Nupur Shikhare.

In the second photos, Ira khan addressed Nupur as "My Valentine" and "Dream Boy".

Ira Khan also attended cousin Zayn Marie with her beau.

After breaking up with Mishaal Kriplani in late 2019, Ira Khan stared dating Nupur, who also happens to Aamir’s fitness coach.

It is learnt that Nupur and Iran came closer during lockdown and they also holidayed at Aamir's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. Nupur Shikhare’s Diwali posts showed that the couple celebrated the festival of lights together.